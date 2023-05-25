Republic of the Marshall Islands Signs Pacific Sustainable Tourism Commitment

The Pacific Tourism Organisation is pleased to confirm the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) as the 18th signatory of the Pacific Leader’s Sustainable Tourism Commitment (SOC).

Inspired by the ambitions of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF) the SOC works as a tool to support collective action on PSTPF implementation, with the backing of SPTO’s Council of Tourism Ministers.

RMI’s Minister of Natural Resources and Commerce, Hon. John M Silk, emphasized the importance of advancing sustainable tourism development in the Pacific, in an inclusive and collaborative manner.

“As we try to rebuild tourism in our region, we have the perfect opportunity to also reframe our approaches with sustainability and resilience at the fore. The Pacific Leader’s Sustainable Tourism Commitment, provides us with a high-level pathway to regional collaboration on this important issue. RMI is pleased to come on board, joining 17 other Pacific Island nations in expressing our commitment to building back better”, he said.

SPTO Chief Executive, Christopher Cocker, also acknowledged the importance of collective action, in support of SPTO’s regional tourism mandate.

“The SOC is so important because it reflects the Council of Toursim Minister’s support, of SPTO’s work towards advancing sustainable tourism development, framed by the PSTPF. This type of high-level buy in is invaluable to us, as we begin to approach donor and development partners to support PSTPF implementation in moving forward”

To date the SOC has been signed by Federates States of Micronesia, New Caledonia, Samoa, Niue, Vanuatu, Timor Leste, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Cook Islands, American Samoa, Fiji, Wallis & Futuna, Nauru, Tuvalu and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.