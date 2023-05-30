Atlanta Dynamo Bonnie Mauldin Set To Shine on The Prestigious Realscreen West Stage in Dana Point, CA

Bonnie Mauldin is taking the unscripted television industry by storm. Bonnie Mauldin at the RealScreen East conference in Austin, earlier this year. The Realscreen West Competition stands as the pinnacle of unscripted and Hollywood connections. Bonnie Mauldin takes the stage at the highly-anticipated Realscreen West Competition. With an unwavering dedication to helping individuals unlock their true potential, Bonnie Mauldin lives by her empowering motto: "from the bottom to the top."

With her groundbreaking unscripted television concept, "Fresh Start," Mauldin is set to captivate audiences from June 6-8 at Laguna Cliffs in Dana Point, CA.

I am thrilled to have been selected as a finalist at Realscreen West 2023, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with esteemed industry leaders. I am excited to showcase my concept on an international stage.” — Bonnie Mauldin

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brace yourselves for an electrifying showcase of talent as the incomparable Bonnie Mauldin takes the stage at the highly-anticipated Realscreen West Competition. With her groundbreaking unscripted television concept, "Fresh Start," Mauldin is set to captivate audiences from June 6-8 at the breathtaking Laguna Cliffs in Dana Point, California.

Selected as a pitch finalist for the esteemed Formagination competition, Bonnie Mauldin is a force to be reckoned with. Not only does she helm the successful Mauldin Productions Co., but she is also a bestselling author, a spellbinding professional speaker, an innovative entrepreneur, a savvy investor, and a trailblazing television producer. In the bustling city of Atlanta, she reigns supreme as one of the most sought-after marketing consultants, consistently propelling businesses to unparalleled success. Recently, Mauldin unleashed her wisdom through the powerful pages of her latest book, "Harmonic Messaging," an invaluable resource that guides aspiring entrepreneurs, established business owners, and corporate giants toward their sales and marketing triumphs.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Bonnie on this year’s Formagination. She is very enthusiastic, creative, and sharp and I look forward to seeing where her idea goes next! Good luck Bonnie at the live pitch!" Ayelet Rosen, Senior Creative Director Development Team, Armoza Formats.

Prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey with Mauldin's unscripted television concept, " Fresh Start". Fresh Start is an exhilarating unscripted television concept that takes former well-known celebrities and child stars on an extraordinary undercover adventure as they immerse themselves into unfamiliar jobs, aiming to rediscover their true purpose and embark on new career adventures and possibilities. This captivating series captures the thrilling and inspiring journey of pursuing one's passion, embracing new beginnings, and the universal belief that everyone deserves a shot at redemption and a second chance, no matter who you are.

With an unwavering dedication to helping individuals unlock their true potential, Bonnie Mauldin lives by her empowering motto: "from the bottom to the top." This mantra encapsulates her journey from a tumultuous upbringing in a neighborhood plagued by poverty, drugs, crime, and gang violence. Refusing to let her environment define her, Mauldin fought tenaciously against the odds. She excelled in school while juggling multiple jobs, determined to break free from the shackles of poverty. Her unwavering perseverance earned her a full academic scholarship at Wayne State University, where she pursued Clinical Laboratory Science. However, Mauldin yearned for a greater impact on others, leading her to leave behind a promising career in medicine to establish a full-service digital marketing agency.

The Realscreen West Competition stands as the pinnacle of unscripted and Hollywood connections, uniting world-class speakers, revolutionary formats, and visionary creators and leaders across industries. This unparalleled event attracts international producers, creators, distributors, and buyers who converge through awe-inspiring keynotes and panels, revealing insights, trends, and data about the ever-evolving landscape of formats and unscripted entertainment.

"I am beyond thrilled to have been chosen as a finalist at Realscreen West 2023, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with esteemed industry leaders. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to showcase my concept on an international stage," says Bonnie Mauldin.

About Mauldin Production Co.:

Driven by boundless creativity and a burning desire to infuse the world with positivity, Mauldin Production Co. is committed to creating awe-inspiring works of art. With hearts as storytellers, they aim to convey uplifting and enlightening content that warms the soul and propels individuals to new heights.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact: info@exv-agency.com.

To contact Bonnie Mauldin directly, visit: www.bonniemauldin.com

Bonnie "Rainmaker" Mauldin

President & CEO

875 Old Roswell Road

Suite F-600

Roswell, GA 30076

Fresh Start sizzle reel