President of Cerca Talent+, Scott Rivers, Featured in BioSpace

. It leads to better productivity. It leads to better oversight.” — Scott Rivers

PLANO, TX, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- President of Cerca Talent+ – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Scott Rivers, Featured in BioSpace, Employers Raise the Stakes to Get Employees Back in Office

By: Rosemary Scott

Despite data showing that remote work remains a priority to employees across the U.S., many employers are pushing to get staff back into the office. And according to an article in The Wall Street Journal, some employers have decided to further incentivize in-person work.

An Industry-Wide Shift

Scott Rivers, president and managing partner of life sciences executive search firm Cerca Talent, told BioSpace he’s seeing more and more life science employers emphasize the importance of working on-site. For many employers, he said, the desire to work in person alongside their staff isn’t only due to the company’s bottom line.

“They want employees to have time in the office because they believe it leads to a better culture. It leads to better productivity. It leads to better oversight,” Rivers said.

Read full article here: https://www.biospace.com/article/employers-raise-the-stakes-to-get-employees-back-in-office/