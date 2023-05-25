Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,963 in the last 365 days.

President of Cerca Talent+, Scott Rivers, Featured in BioSpace

. It leads to better productivity. It leads to better oversight.”
— Scott Rivers

PLANO, TX, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- President of Cerca Talent+ – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Scott Rivers, Featured in BioSpace, Employers Raise the Stakes to Get Employees Back in Office

By: Rosemary Scott

Despite data showing that remote work remains a priority to employees across the U.S., many employers are pushing to get staff back into the office. And according to an article in The Wall Street Journal, some employers have decided to further incentivize in-person work.

An Industry-Wide Shift

Scott Rivers, president and managing partner of life sciences executive search firm Cerca Talent, told BioSpace he’s seeing more and more life science employers emphasize the importance of working on-site. For many employers, he said, the desire to work in person alongside their staff isn’t only due to the company’s bottom line.

“They want employees to have time in the office because they believe it leads to a better culture. It leads to better productivity. It leads to better oversight,” Rivers said.

Read full article here: https://www.biospace.com/article/employers-raise-the-stakes-to-get-employees-back-in-office/

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

President of Cerca Talent+, Scott Rivers, Featured in BioSpace

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more