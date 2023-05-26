CEO of The Birmingham Group, Brian Binke, Featured in Rigzone

it can help optimize workflow, improve worker safety, and predict problems and issues in advance.” — Brian Binke

PLANO, TX, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO of The Birmingham Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Brian Binke, Featured in Rigzone, Are Oil and Gas Professionals Worried About AI?

By: Andreas Exarheas

For the most part, oil and gas professionals are not worried about artificial intelligence (AI).

AI Should be Embraced

Speaking to Rigzone, Brian Binke, the CEO of The Birmingham Group, another affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates, said AI “should be embraced by not only oil and gas professionals, but most work professionals because it can help optimize workflow, improve worker safety, and predict problems and issues in advance”.

“I think people’s biggest misconceptions about AI is that it’s going to replace humans but that’s not the case at all - AI is being used to get rid of the mundane day-to-day tasks so employees can focus on other parts of their job,” Binke told Rigzone.

“I do not believe that AI is that it’s going to replace humans in the oil and gas industry for a long, long time,” he added.

Read full article here: https://www.rigzone.com/news/are_oil_and_gas_professionals_worried_about_ai-01-may-2023-172664-article/