House Bill 815 Printer's Number 0772

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in primary and election expenses, further providing for reporting by candidate and political committees and other persons, for late contributions and independent expenditures, for oath of compliance, perjury, disqualification from office and commercial use, for residual funds and for place of filing, providing for manner of filing and for inability to file reports or statements electronically by deadline and further providing for late filing fee and certificate of filing, for additional powers and duties of the Secretary of the Commonwealth and for reports by business entities and publication by Secretary of the Commonwealth.