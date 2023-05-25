1960’s Hitmakers The Classics IV Release New Single “Your Turn”!
EINPresswire.com/ -- There is not a day that goes by that hits by The Classics IV are not heard on the radio somewhere in the world! Songs like “Spooky” and “Stormy” have permeated the airways for over 50 years! And now The Classics IV is back with a new single “Your Turn”!
Says lead singer Tom Garrett, “The Classics IV has a strong history of hits with songs like ‘Spooky,’ ‘Stormy’ and ‘Traces (of Love).’ The idea of a new song like ‘Your Turn’ is to stay relevant. Not just resting on the past but looking forward with new music and new opportunities. I don't know if there is a direct concept for this song. To us it's a little old school, a little country and hopefully a little contemporary.”
The band recorded “Your Turn” with their great friend, Grammy Award winner Eric Nelson at his Eclipse Studio in Normal, Illinois. Eric is a master at his craft and his studio is top notch recording without having to travel.
Says Tom, “I guess the message in the song should be perfect for just about everyone. We have all fallen in love and gotten burned at one time or another. No matter who you are ‘Sooner or later, you’ll get your turn.’”
Coming up this summer The Classics IV are excited to be part of the Happy Together Tour. They will do about 60 shows all across the country. This their 4th time on the tour and it is great fun for the artist and the audience alike!
The Classics IV, one of the most popular and influential pop groups of the 60s and 70s, originated in Jacksonville, Florida. They achieved phenomenal success with hits “Spooky,” “Stormy,” “Traces,” and “Everyday With You Girl,” all of which sold well over a million copies and were awarded gold and platinum discs by the Recording Industry of America. All four hits appeared in the 1977 film “The Chicken Chronicles” in addition to various other movie soundtracks including the hit HBO Series “Six Feet Under.”
By the 1970s The Classics IV accumulated a total of 16 Billboard chart hits, solidifying them as a hit-making pop group and crediting The Classics IV with the development of “Southern Soft Rock.” To date The Classics IV have recorded 17 albums including “Spooky,” “Lil Bit of Gold” “Traces” and “Golden Greats.” In 1993 The Classics IV were inducted into The Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
The Classics IV popularity is stronger than ever performing in a variety of venues to rave reviews and receiving back-to-back invitations to join the hugely popular Happy Together Tour. The group continues captivating audiences with their professionalism, good humor, and ingratiating personalities. In 2011 The Classics IV returned to the studio with the release of their album, “A New Horizon,” blending the old with the new. 2015 saw the first ever “Live Album” with the release of “One Stormy Night – The Classics IV Live At The Ritz” and in 2020 the group received great reviews and airplay with the first ever Christmas release “All I want For Christmas Is You.”
To purchase The Classics IV “Your Turn”:
Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C5CMQ2ZD/ref=sr_1_3
iTunes - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/the-classics-iv/1376651462
For more information:
website: www.theclassicsiv.com
www.facebook.com/theclassicsiv
