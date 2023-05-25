CODE3, A GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY, WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE TEAM MEMBERS

About

Code3 is a performance-driven digital marketing agency operating at the intersection of media, creative, and commerce. We exist to accelerate growth for our clients across the most powerful platforms to drive results at scale. Code3 delivers best-in-class digital marketing services with quality, efficiency, and speed at the forefront of our partnerships. Our teams are fully immersed in their client’s businesses and are personally committed to their development, growth, and success. Today’s landscape demands brands and advertisers be everywhere at all times. At Code3, we make this possible with a complete service offering that lives under one roof.

Code3