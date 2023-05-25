CODE3, A GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY, WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE TEAM MEMBERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Code3, a division of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), is pleased to announce an expansion to their Executive Leadership Team, with the hiring of Amanda Ferrante, as Chief Growth Officer and Stephanie Mace as Chief Client Officer. Code3 is a leading performance-driven digital marketing agency, operating at the intersection of connections, creative, and commerce. Both hires join six months after Craig Atkinson joined as CEO, solidifying the Executive Team that will take Code3 to the next level of growth and capabilities.
Amanda Ferrante joins Code3 following a decade of building as a founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Metric Theory, a performance agency that merged with Media.Monks after being acquired by S4Capital in 2020. Amanda is a seasoned executive that is known for building sales and go to market strategy, and incorporating new or emerging offerings that help clients grow their paid media and creative efforts. Most recently, Ferrante was the Head of Growth for Media.Monks in the US and Canada working with teams across content, media, data and technology capabilities to staff and win new business.
Stephanie Mace joins Code3 after building teams and growing clients for more than two decades within publicly traded and independent agencies, including McCann and most recently 3Q Digital/DEPT. Stephanie is a customer-obsessed integrated marketer with a passion for activating data and technology to unlock incrementality. She leverages her breadth of experience with global and emerging brands in partnership with sophisticated digital marketers to conduct all media channels in harmony. Stephanie excels at connecting dots across teams, creating a shared vision with client partners, and delivering a consistent cadence of wins for clients.
Atkinson shared, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to add Amanda and Stephanie to our Executive Leadership Team (ELT). When I started at Code3, it was clear that we have an embarrassment of riches in talent: but we have an opportunity to better connect our dots across the agency.
Our individual disciplines are already super strong: fully integrated and with more visibility we’ll be unstoppable.”
Ferrante adds, "What drew me to Code3 was that they are already doing so much right, that other agencies are solving for: navigating a complex and changing retail media and social ecosystem, and efficient creative production. To be able to join a team that is collaborative, nimble and eager to take on new clients and challenges is a dream.”
Mace echoes the excitement of joining Code3 “at a time when many agencies are still trying to figure out the convergence between digital advertising, social media, and commerce – and being able to deliver quality creative at scale. This team has cracked the code and is already delivering amazing results for marquis brands across nearly every industry.”
