CODE3 IS AWARDED COMMERCE DUTIES FOR MASTERPIECES, INC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After meeting at unBoxed, Code3 was awarded the commerce duties for MasterPieces, Inc., a maker of high-quality puzzles, games, toys, craft kits, and more.

The Code3 team is particularly proud of this new client acquisition because Code3 will be using their vast technology portfolio alongside team members to support growth initiatives for MasterPieces, Inc. Code3 met the MasterPieces, Inc. team at unBoxed, where Code3 was a platinum sponsor, and both parties felt confident in proceeding with a partnership.

“We’re excited about this new partnership with MasterPieces Inc. and proud to be working with a brand that has plans to grow.” – Greg Wolny, Chief Activation Officer.

Code3 is a performance-driven digital marketing agency operating at the intersection of media, creative, and commerce. We exist to accelerate growth for our clients across the most powerful platforms to drive results at scale. Code3 delivers best-in-class digital marketing services with quality, efficiency, and speed at the forefront of our partnerships. Our teams are fully immersed in their client’s businesses and are personally committed to their development, growth, and success. Today’s landscape demands brands and advertisers be everywhere at all times. At Code3, we make this possible with a complete service offering that lives under one roof.

