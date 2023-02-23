CODE3 IS AWARDED COMMERCE DUTIES FOR MASTERPIECES, INC.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After meeting at unBoxed, Code3 was awarded the commerce duties for MasterPieces, Inc., a maker of high-quality puzzles, games, toys, craft kits, and more.
The Code3 team is particularly proud of this new client acquisition because Code3 will be using their vast technology portfolio alongside team members to support growth initiatives for MasterPieces, Inc. Code3 met the MasterPieces, Inc. team at unBoxed, where Code3 was a platinum sponsor, and both parties felt confident in proceeding with a partnership.
“We’re excited about this new partnership with MasterPieces Inc. and proud to be working with a brand that has plans to grow.” – Greg Wolny, Chief Activation Officer.
For more details, please contact Shalanna Clark, hello@code3.com, 201-822-1565.
