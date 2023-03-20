CODE3 IS AWARDED ORGANIC SOCIAL CREATIVE DUTIES FOR DAILY HARVEST
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a competitive evaluation process, Code3 was awarded organic social creative business for Daily Harvest. The Code3 team demonstrated superiority with regard to organic strategy, content planning, and asset execution.
The Code3 team is particularly proud of this new client acquisition because of Daily Harvest’s mission to make it easy to eat more fruits and vegetables every day. The brand is committed to a better food system, one that prioritizes human and planetary health. Code3 is excited to deliver creative work that helps make these goals possible.
“We love the design, the mission, and the team. We’re thrilled about this partnership and are looking forward to connecting to the community and making great work together.” – Rachel Brandt, Head of Creative.
For more details, please contact Shalanna Clark, hello@code3.com, 201-822-1565.
Shalanna Clark
