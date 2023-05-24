Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 24, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 24, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at4:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Joe Ciresi.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 119 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 121 Education
HR 122 Labor and Industry
HR 123 Health
HR 124 Health
HR 125 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 126 Children and Youth
HR 127 Human Services
HR 128 Judiciary
HB 161 Finance
HB 165 Gaming Oversight
HB 169 Finance
HB 1111 Health
HB 1202 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1214 Education
HB 1215 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1216 Local Government
HB 1217 Finance
HB 1218 Human Services
HB 1219 Finance
HB 1220 State Government
HB 1221 Education
HB 1222 Finance
HB 1223 State Government
HB 1224 Labor and Industry
HB 1225 Education
HB 1226 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1227 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1228 Labor and Industry
HB 1229 Judiciary
HB 1230 Local Government
HB 1231 Local Government
HB 1232 Local Government
HB 1233 Local Government
HB 1234 Local Government
HB 1235 Professional Licensure
HB 1236 Housing and Community Development
HB 1237 Health
HB 1238 Finance
HB 1239 Labor and Industry
HB 1240 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 1241 Professional Licensure
HB 1242 Labor and Industry
HB 1243 Transportation
HB 1244 Local Government
HB 1246 Professional Licensure
SB 188 State Government
SB 190 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 479 To Appropriations
HB 689 To Appropriations
HB 1028 To Appropriations
HB 1031 To Appropriations
HB 1097 To Appropriations
HB 1100 To Appropriations
HB 1162 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 95 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 246 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 577 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 804 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 922 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1094 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 255 From Housing & Community Development as Amended
HB 711 From Housing & Community Development as Committed
HB 775 From Housing & Community Development as Amended
HB 788 From Housing & Community Development as Committed
HB 1207 From Housing & Community Development as Committed
SB 466 From Housing & Community Development as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 79
HB 298
HB 394
HB 405
HB 450
HB 787
HB 815
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution honoring Jacobus Franciscus "Jim" Thorpe by designating May 28, 2023, as "Jim Thorpe Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201 – 0
|
|
A Resolution recognizing May 13, 2023, as "National Train Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201 – 0
|
|
A Resolution designating May 24, 2023, as "Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201 – 0
|
|
A Resolution recognizing the days of May 12 through 21, 2023, as "Go Public Gardens Days" in Pennsylvania.
|
201 – 0
|
|
A Resolution designating the week of May 21 through 27, 2023, as "Emergency Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
201 – 0
|
A Resolution designating May 25, 2023, as "Trauma and Mental Health Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201 – 0
The House of Representatives adjourned
until Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.