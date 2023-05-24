Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

May 24, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at4:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Joe Ciresi.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 119 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 121 Education

HR 122 Labor and Industry

HR 123 Health

HR 124 Health

HR 125 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 126 Children and Youth

HR 127 Human Services

HR 128 Judiciary

HB 161 Finance

HB 165 Gaming Oversight

HB 169 Finance

HB 1111 Health

HB 1202 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1214 Education

HB 1215 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1216 Local Government

HB 1217 Finance

HB 1218 Human Services

HB 1219 Finance

HB 1220 State Government

HB 1221 Education

HB 1222 Finance

HB 1223 State Government

HB 1224 Labor and Industry

HB 1225 Education

HB 1226 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1227 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1228 Labor and Industry

HB 1229 Judiciary

HB 1230 Local Government

HB 1231 Local Government

HB 1232 Local Government

HB 1233 Local Government

HB 1234 Local Government

HB 1235 Professional Licensure

HB 1236 Housing and Community Development

HB 1237 Health

HB 1238 Finance

HB 1239 Labor and Industry

HB 1240 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1241 Professional Licensure

HB 1242 Labor and Industry

HB 1243 Transportation

HB 1244 Local Government

HB 1246 Professional Licensure

SB 188 State Government

SB 190 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 479 To Appropriations

HB 689 To Appropriations

HB 1028 To Appropriations

HB 1031 To Appropriations

HB 1097 To Appropriations

HB 1100 To Appropriations

HB 1162 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 95 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 246 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 577 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 804 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 922 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1094 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 255 From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 711 From Housing & Community Development as Committed

HB 775 From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 788 From Housing & Community Development as Committed

HB 1207 From Housing & Community Development as Committed

SB 466 From Housing & Community Development as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 79

HB 298

HB 394

HB 405

HB 450

HB 787

HB 815

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 51 A Resolution honoring Jacobus Franciscus "Jim" Thorpe by designating May 28, 2023, as "Jim Thorpe Day" in Pennsylvania. 201 – 0 HR 97 A Resolution recognizing May 13, 2023, as "National Train Day" in Pennsylvania. 201 – 0 HR 107 A Resolution designating May 24, 2023, as "Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) Day" in Pennsylvania. 201 – 0 HR 108 A Resolution recognizing the days of May 12 through 21, 2023, as "Go Public Gardens Days" in Pennsylvania. 201 – 0 HR 109 A Resolution designating the week of May 21 through 27, 2023, as "Emergency Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania. 201 – 0 HR 115 A Resolution designating May 25, 2023, as "Trauma and Mental Health Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 201 – 0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.