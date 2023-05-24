Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 24, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at4:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Joe Ciresi.

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 119        Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 121        Education

HR 122        Labor and Industry

HR 123        Health

HR 124        Health

HR 125        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 126        Children and Youth

HR 127        Human Services

HR 128        Judiciary

          

HB 161        Finance

HB 165        Gaming Oversight

HB 169        Finance            

HB 1111      Health

HB 1202      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1214      Education

HB 1215      Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1216      Local Government

HB 1217      Finance

HB 1218      Human Services

HB 1219      Finance

HB 1220      State Government

HB 1221      Education

HB 1222      Finance

HB 1223      State Government

HB 1224      Labor and Industry

HB 1225      Education

HB 1226      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1227      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1228      Labor and Industry

HB 1229      Judiciary

HB 1230      Local Government

HB 1231      Local Government

HB 1232      Local Government

HB 1233      Local Government

HB 1234      Local Government

HB 1235      Professional Licensure

HB 1236      Housing and Community Development

HB 1237      Health

HB 1238      Finance

HB 1239      Labor and Industry

HB 1240      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1241      Professional Licensure

HB 1242      Labor and Industry

HB 1243      Transportation

HB 1244      Local Government

HB 1246      Professional Licensure

          

SB 188         State Government

SB 190         State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 479         To Appropriations

HB 689         To Appropriations

HB 1028      To Appropriations

HB 1031      To Appropriations

HB 1097      To Appropriations

HB 1100      To Appropriations

HB 1162      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 95           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 246        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 577        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 804        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 922        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1094      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 255        From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 711        From Housing & Community Development as Committed

HB 775        From Housing & Community Development as Amended

HB 788        From Housing & Community Development as Committed

HB 1207      From Housing & Community Development as Committed

SB 466         From Housing & Community Development as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 79 

HB 298 

HB 394 

HB 405 

HB 450 

HB 787 

HB 815 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 51

A Resolution honoring Jacobus Franciscus "Jim" Thorpe by designating May 28, 2023, as "Jim Thorpe Day" in Pennsylvania.

201 – 0

 

HR 97

A Resolution recognizing May 13, 2023, as "National Train Day" in Pennsylvania.

201 – 0

 

HR 107

A Resolution designating May 24, 2023, as "Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) Day" in Pennsylvania.

201 – 0

 

HR 108

A Resolution recognizing the days of May 12 through 21, 2023, as "Go Public Gardens Days" in Pennsylvania.

201 – 0

 

HR 109

A Resolution designating the week of May 21 through 27, 2023, as "Emergency Medical Services Week" in Pennsylvania.

201 – 0

HR 115

A Resolution designating May 25, 2023, as "Trauma and Mental Health Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

201 – 0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

