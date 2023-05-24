Visit to the "Somon-2016" farm and exhibition of agricultural products in the city of Tursunzoda

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - In the city of Tursunzoda, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the "Somon-2016" farm and the exhibition of agricultural products.

This farm owns 3 hectares of land and cultivates cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, watermelons, corn for grains and other agricultural products.

It should be said that various crops in this farm are mainly grown under the film method. Every year, by implementing this method, farmers play their role in providing the population with high-quality and early agricultural products.

In order to grow crops throughout the year and provide the population with products, farmers have decided to build a modern, constantly operating greenhouse on the area of 1.50 hectares of land.

During the visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, gave useful advice to the farmers to expand the activity of the greenhouse and obtain a good harvest, and explained that increasing the area of the greenhouse is an important factor in ensuring the abundance of products in the markets throughout the year. At the same time, the farmers were urged to use every piece of land at their disposal efficiently and to use the experience of growing several crops from one land well and wisely.

In front of the farm, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon also visited the exhibition of the products of Tursunzoda farmers and got acquainted with the industry indicators.