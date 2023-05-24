Acquaintance with the renovation project of the 5th and 6th series of the "Tajik Aluminum Company" OJSC in the city of Tursunzoda

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, in the course of his working trip in the city of Tursunzoda, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the project of updating the 5th and 6th series of the "Tajik Aluminum Company" OJSC.

Renovation of the 5th and 6th series of "Tajik Aluminum Company" was carried out in three stages, taking into account the modern requirements, and its purpose is to increase the stability of the metallurgical industry.

The duration of the first stage of the project is 14 months, and the production capacity at this stage is 80 thousand tons of products per year.

The second stage of renovation and modernization includes the years 2025-2026, during which the remaining part of the 6 series of electrolysis production will be modernized, and the produced metal will be 70 thousand tons per year.

In the third stage of project implementation, which is scheduled for 14 months, the 5th series of electrolysis production will be completely updated and new aluminum production technologies will be installed. The production capacity at this stage according to the project is 150 thousand tons of products per year.

Renovation and modernization of the 5th and 6th series of the "Tajik Aluminum Company" OJSC takes place on the basis of the technical-economic feasibility studies of the Chinese company "GAMI" in cooperation with "China Machinery Engineering Corporation" using the latest technologies of the automation system of technological process management and automatic supply of alumina.

During the presentation of the project of modernization of these series, it was informed that its full implementation based on modern requirements will allow the use of electricity to be reduced more than once, and the productivity of alumina, fluorinated aluminum, cryolite and anode will be improved many times. Because, according to officials, the existing technology of electrolyzers in the company, most of which belong to previous years, is already outdated, causes loss of alumina and its pollution, and increases labor costs.

The introduction of the world's leading technology in the production process with the complete modernization of the 5th and 6th series of "Tajik Aluminum Company" will increase the production capacity to 300 thousand tons per year by 2027.

According to experts, the installation of new production technology makes it possible to reduce the cost of aluminum by saving electricity, automating the production process, complying with technological standards of production and increasing the quality of the final product.

Thus, 1 thousand 500 new jobs will be created after the complete renovation and resumption of operation of these series.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the project of modernization of aluminum production technology in the 5th and 6th series, gave specific instructions to the officials for timely and high-quality completion of construction and equipping measures.

"Tajik Aluminum Company" is one of the world's largest producers of aluminum, and based on the implementation of constructive measures, it has maintained its reputation as the fastest growing company in the country for many years. The production products of this huge industrial enterprise meet international standards and are widely purchased in the world markets.

It is important to emphasize that the construction and operation of new industrial enterprises and factories in the country within the framework of the instructions of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon will allow domestic raw materials to be processed to the final stage, thereby increasing the volume of production and for citizens to create new jobs.