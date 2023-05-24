Familiarization with the Tursunzoda city center General Plan draft

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, became familiar with the General Plan draft of the first, second, third, fourth neighborhoods and part of the center of the city of Tursunzoda.

According to information, 128 hectares of land will be added to the implementation of the General Plan of the city of Tursunzoda, and the total area of the city center will be increased to 778 hectares, which is intended for 100 thousand inhabitants.

In accordance with the detailed city General Plan, 270 residential buildings of 6, 9, 10 and 16 floors will be built and put into use on an area of more than 86 hectares.

The mentioned facilities will be built on the basis of one- and two-story houses and two-story dormitories, as well as old and dilapidated buildings of the first, second, third, fourth neighborhoods and the central part of the city.

In order to create favorable living conditions for the population of the city, public and administrative facilities, general secondary education institutions, kindergartens, cultural and entertainment parks, sports and recreation grounds and facilities of various purposes are envisaged, all of which are planned with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the involvement of domestic entrepreneurs and other sources of funding.

At the same time, during the practical implementation of the detailed General Plan for the central neighborhoods of the city, more than 28 kilometers of intercity roads will be repaired and reconstructed, which will help ensure the regular movement of all types of vehicles.

The draft of the General Plan of the city of Tursunzoda was worked out by the OJSC "Shahrofar".

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the General Plan draft of the mentioned neighborhoods, gave useful instructions and advice to the city management and other officials of the structures under construction in order to carry out the construction works with high quality.