Opening of "Sipar Group" LLC in Tursunzoda city

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, launched the activity of the Limited Liability Company "Sipar Group" in the city of Tursunzoda.

The "Sipar Group" enterprise was built within the framework of the "Years of Industrial Development", 2022 - 2026 and the implementation of the goals of the "State Program for the Development of the Transport Complex of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2025".

In the new enterprise, which was established in cooperation with development partners, at the first stage, with the import of individual parts from abroad, assembly of 17 types of special vehicles is carried out, and this indicator will be increased in the future.

As it was informed, separate parts for the manufacturing of special military and civil vehicles are mainly available from the "STREIT GROUP" Company of the United Arab Emirates.

The annual capacity of the new industrial enterprise is a total of 120 vehicles, and in the future, taking into account the demand, this number will increase.

The vehicles being fabricated at this enterprise are aimed at supplying the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan. It is also planned to export it to foreign countries in the future.

The establishment and start of operation of the new facilities of the automotive industry, which was carried out on the basis of the instructions of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, is considered one of the most important and effective measures in the direction of the development of this industry in the country.

100 people were provided with jobs and good salaries in the context of the start of the enterprise in the city of Tursunzoda.

Based on the plan, the employees of the future enterprise will be sent for short-term training courses for the assembly of this type of vehicle by the most famous automotive companies of the developed countries.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Honorable Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, got acquainted with the process of production and technical testing of the first machines prepared at this enterprise.

The conformity of the transport of this enterprise, according to the assessment of specialists in the field, meets the requirements and standards of the world automobile industry.

The foundation of the transport enterprise in the Republic of Tajikistan is one of the significant steps towards the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - accelerated industrialization of the country, and according to the officials, it creates a favorable basis for the repair and production of other types of equipment in the country.