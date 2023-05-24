Submit Release
Rymir Satterthwaite and His Mother Public Court Records Show Intense Ten Year Journey of Court Procedure Concerns

Report Fraud and Fraud Upon the Court

Public Documents of Transcripts May Show Discrepancies Which Caused Financial Damages

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to reports of Daily Mail, Rymir Satterthwaite and others may have endured a ten(10) year legal battle that may have been rooted in false statements regarding jurisdiction. This reports shows court transcripts along with New Jersey property deeds for case no. FD-04-2874-12 & FD-04-0186-14.

New Jersey Public Court transcripts and deeds shows the Courts appears to have jurisdiction of the matter but due to allegations of malpresentation of property holding there are financial damages that occurred over the past ten(10) years. Previous reports demonstrates a long history on what some call a "dog and pony" show of ongoing allegations of fraud and fraud upon court regarding this subject matter. See history here. More documents here.


Social Justice Group - This is a News Reporting Organization that provides a platform for individuals/groups to post their opinions, be it a blog post, video, or social media post.

The views expressed or opinion disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within the content are solely the author’s and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the website or its affiliates. All persons are entitled to “freedom of speech and expression”.

