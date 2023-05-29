VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Virginia Commonwealth University

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000 in support of a commercialization project being conducted by Dr. Vamsi Yadavalli. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $48 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

VCU is a public research university that is based in Richmond, Va. Dr. Yadavalli is a Professor in the Department of Chemical and Life Science Engineering at VCU. His research and lab work at the interface of materials science, nanotechnology and biology to understand and harness multiscale behavior from the nano to the macro scales. This CCF grant will be used to further develop a portable, easy-to-use blood test that can be used by veterinarians to improve the standard of care for animal health.

“We are very excited to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Dr. Yadavalli. “We hope to better equip veterinarians everywhere to improve animal healthcare and quality of life, and we are incredibly grateful to VIPC for bringing us one step closer to this goal.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to support Dr. Yadavalli’s commercialization efforts at VCU,” said Hina Mehta, PhD, VIPC’s Director for University Programs. “VIPC’s CCF higher education grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia’s entrepreneurially-minded university researchers as they work to take innovations from lab to market. Dr. Yadavalli and his team are developing an innovative veterinary solution that could radically improve the quality, timeliness and cost of animal care, with an initial focus on needs within the equine market.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and

university-based innovators. The CCF Higher education grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based academic research teams that are developing technologies with strong commercial potential. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as customer discovery,

market research, business model validation, development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, team development, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at

www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

