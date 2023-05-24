A great catch for families at the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair June 10 at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton

GRAFTON, ILLINOIS, May 24 - Families are invited to a day of fun and educational activities at the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair on Saturday, June 10 at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton.





The event, now in its 34th year, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a variety of outdoor activities, including a catch-and-release bluegill pond where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch; the popular One-Cast station, where everyone wins a prize; and bow-fishing stations where children can shoot at moving targets in a pool or at a 3D target. Every child who completes at least seven stations will receive a prize and have the chance to catch a trout in the trout pond.





In addition, Fetch-N-Fish will return this year. Jason Reynolds will bring his 4,000-gallon mobile aquarium that will be stocked with many of the fish species found in the Illinois River. He will conduct fishing seminars throughout the day, along with a couple of dog shows.





Entertainment will be provided by Camo the Clown, the Lodge Brothers band, and Wildheart. Alex Nagy of Twisted Cat Outdoors also will return this year with his tournament rig. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.





"We want kids to get hooked on fishing, and the Family Fishing Fair helps connect young people and families to fun outdoor activities," said Scott Isringhausen, urban fishing coordinator for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "Thanks to our generous sponsors, we are able to continue to offer this free event. We are very fortunate to have the support of the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery as a Premier Sponsor, along with Farm and Home Supply, the Jersey County Board, Walmart, State Farm Insurance of Jerseyville and Carrollton, and many others."





The event is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; and Pere Marquette State Park, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.





There is no charge to attend the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair or to catch a fish, and parking is free. No fishing license or fishing gear are needed to participate. For more information, contact Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at 618-883-2524 or Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323 ext. 1.