Gov. Pritzker and General Assembly Leaders Announce FY24 Budget Deal

ILLINOIS, May 24 - Budget includes transformative investments in early childhood and higher education, workforce development, and funding to fight violence and poverty





SRPINGFIELD— Today, Governor JB Pritzker and members of the General Assembly announced agreement on the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget. This will mark the fifth balanced budget since the Governor has taken office. The budget prioritizes fiscal responsibility while making transformative investments in early childhood and higher education, public safety, workforce development, behavioral and mental health services, and more.





"From the beginning, I vowed to work with the General Assembly to bring fiscal sanity to Illinois while restoring a compassionate state government that invests in the things that build a stronger economy and future. I'm pleased to say that's exactly what this balanced budget does, for the fifth time in a row," said Governor JB Pritzker. "From violence prevention, higher education and K-12 funding, and filling teacher vacancies, to more workforce development, and enhanced behavioral health services, this budget makes historic investments that will benefit our state for years to come."





"These investments pave the way to a brighter future by uplifting communities—through increased funding in education, violence prevention, and expanded access to critical services and care—while ensuring our state is financially stable and secure," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Good government centers the people we serve and ensures their needs are seen and heard. This budget builds on Illinois' commitment to do just that."





"We've put together a responsible balanced budget that recognizes our shared goals and commitment to making progress on key issues for the people of Illinois," said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).





"Today's agreement proves once again that Democrats can produce a state budget that is both fiscally responsible and compassionate at the same time," said Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Westchester). "We will pass a budget that is balanced, it'll make smart investments in the services people need, and it will be a reflection of the values we share as Illinoisans."