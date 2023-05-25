Submit Release
Grand Opening of BTS Basketball Academy in Bloomington, Illinois

BTS Basketball Academy is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated training facility in Bloomington, Illinois on June 3.

BLOOMINGTON, ILIINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BTS Basketball Academy is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated training facility in Bloomington, Illinois on June 3. This monumental occasion ushers in a new chapter in basketball development, providing aspiring young athletes with a world-class training environment and expert coaching to fuel their passion for the game.

Located at 904 Four Seasons Rd, Bloomington, IL 61701, inside Four Seasons Health Club I, BTS Basketball Academy is set to become the epicenter of basketball excellence in the community. The academy is committed to cultivating not only exceptional basketball skills but also character development, teamwork, and a love for the game.

To commemorate the grand opening, BTS Basketball Academy will host free basketball training experiences on Saturday, June 3. The celebration will feature skill demonstrations by BTS coaches, and NBA veteran Larry Hughes.

BTS Basketball Academy invites families, media, and the local community to join our grand opening event for an unforgettable experience and to see a testament to the academy's dedication to igniting passion and excellence in the world of basketball.

For more information about BTS Basketball Academy and the grand opening event, please visit www.btsbloom.com. For any inquiries, please contact manager Jasmine Brooks at manager@btsbloom.com or 314-324-0120.

Jasmine Brooks
BTS Basketbal Aacdemy
+1 314-324-0120
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Larry Hughes attending the Grand Opening of BTS Basketball Academy

