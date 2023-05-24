Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:41 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, a Nissan SUV, possibly a Rouge with dark tinted windows, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.