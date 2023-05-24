TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 National Memorial Day Parade

On Monday May 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., the National Memorial Day Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets posted as Emergency No Parking for the parade assembly from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m:

North side of Independence Avenue between 4th Street and 12th Street, SW

Madison Drive between 3 rd Street and 14 th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive between 3 rd Street and 14 th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 23 rd Street, NW

4 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

6 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

9 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

12 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m:

Madison Drive between 3 rd Street and 14 th Street, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive between 3 rd Street and 14 th Street, SW (USPP Territory)

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 23 rd Street, NW

4 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

6 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

9 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

12 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

12 th Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the parade disbanding area from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m:

Constitution Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW between Constitution Avenue and 23 rd Street, NW

18 th Street, NW between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

19 th Street, NW between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street, NW between E Street and Virginia Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed for the parade from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m:

Inbound I-395 (14 th Street Bridge). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

Inbound I-395 (14 th Street Bridge - HOV). All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

17 th Street between New York Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

18 th Street between E Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW

19 th Street between E Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW between 24th Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the entire route and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. The public should also expect enforcement of these parking restrictions which may include ticketing and towing along the entire route.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.