Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 22, 2023, in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

At approximately 4:17 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired at the victim, striking their vehicle. The suspect was apprehended and a handgun was recovered by responding officers.

On Monday, May 22, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

