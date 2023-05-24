Turn Lane Closures Scheduled for S.D. Highway 38 and Marion Road Intersection in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 19, 2023

Contact: Spencer Thompson, Project Technician, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Construction work continues on S.D. Highway 38 within the city of Sioux Falls.

Motorists are advised that on Monday, May 22, 2023, the contractor plans to work on Highway 38 and the North Marion Road intersection.

At that time, left turns, from all directions, will be closed within this intersection.

Weather dependent, the intersection left turns will be closed during two different time frames: Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, 2023, and Wednesday, May 31 through Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The prime contractor on this $3.9 million concrete repair project is Interstate Improvement of Faribault, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, June 30, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-