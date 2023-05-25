DoSomething.org Launches Generation Future Award to Recognize Youth Leaders Fueling Change
Young leaders to receive $5,000 grants and be recognized at DoSomething’s 30th anniversary celebration–The Futures Ball–in New York City this NovemberNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething.org, the national hub for youth-centered activism, is proud to launch the Generation Future Award, recognizing and celebrating emerging youth leaders for their exceptional social impact initiatives and investing in their efforts to turn their ideas into action. This includes launching their own nonprofits, organizing rallies, leading mutual aid efforts, and spearheading policy change in their communities. Winners will receive a $5,000 grant to further support their work and will be selected through a peer voting period on DoSomething.org this summer. DoSomething will offer guidance and insight into navigating the challenges of creating impact and driving systemic change and solicit input from winners on the future of DoSomething programming. DoSomething will showcase their leadership at The Futures Ball, DoSomething’s 30th anniversary celebration in New York City this fall.
“DoSomething has invested in young people leading change for 30 years - first with Gen X and then Millennials,” said DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething.org. “As Gen Z and Gen Alpha take their place in our society, we launched The Generation Future Award to renew our commitment to and celebration of the young leaders who are redefining the rules by challenging broken and antiquated systems and creating new, more equitable and just paths forward.”
DoSomething’s Generation Future Award is a natural extension of the legacy of the DoSomething Awards and BRIC Awards, which previously celebrated outstanding youth activists and volunteers. This new award allows self-nomination and the opportunity for peers to vote on finalists while continuing the organization’s work of investing in and supporting the next generation of changemakers.
"The DoSomething Award was absolutely game changing in the trajectory, growth, and building of BlinkNow.org," said CEO and founder Maggie Doyne, winner of The DoSomething Award in 2009. "The award granted us community, connections, platforms, and funding we needed at a critical time in the development of our budding organization. It's not everyday that a twenty-two year old gets a shot like that! Because of the support awarded by DoSomething, thirteen years later our organization is thriving and doing life-changing community based work. It's an opportunity I'll be forever grateful for."
The submission period for the award is now open through July 12, with winners announced at the end of August. Honorees will be celebrated at DoSomething's The Futures Ball on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.
To learn more about the Generation Future award, visit: https://www.dosomething.org/us/campaigns/generation-future/action
About DoSomething.org
DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the national hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 6 million young people representing every U.S. area code and over 189 countries. DoSomething has registered over 415,000 new voters since 2018 and awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When you join DoSomething.org, you are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.
Jessi Kaminski
DoSomething.org
+1 313-971-0731
jkaminski@dosomething.org