GetHairMD™ Partners with Acorn Biolabs to Offer Hair Follicle Cell Preservation Services
The partnership will allow GetHairMD™ physicians to offer patients the option to preserve their hair follicle cells for future regenerative treatments
We are excited to partner with Acorn Biolabs to offer our patients this futuristic, ground breaking and innovative new service,”SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHairMD™, a national provider of hair loss prevention and restoration services, today announced a partnership with Acorn Biolabs, a leading provider of hair follicle cell preservation services. The partnership will allow GetHairMD™ physicians to offer its patients the option to preserve their hair follicle cells for future regenerative treatments for hair and other applications.
— Paul Herchman, CEO, GetHairMD
Hair follicle cell preservation is a minimally invasive procedure that involves extracting a small number of hair follicles from the scalp. The follicles are then cryogenically frozen for future use. The stem cells derived from the preserved hair follicles can be used in the near future to address a number of patient issues including hair loss, skin rejuvenation, injury recovery and disease treatment.
“We are excited to partner with Acorn Biolabs to offer our patients this futuristic, ground breaking and innovative new service,” said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. “Hair loss can be a devastating condition for both men and women, and the ability to preserve their hair follicle cells gives them a cutting-edge regenerative medicine option for future use. We believe that this partnership will provide our patients with the best possible care and treatment options and continues our commitment to offer the most advanced non-surgical hair restoration options available.”
“We are thrilled to partner with GetHairMD and their physicians to include Acorn in their comprehensive strategies for hair loss prevention,” said Dr. Drew Taylor, CEO of Acorn Biolabs. “Hair follicle cell preservation is a safe, pain-free and effective way to preserve stem cells for the future use, and we are confident that it will be a valuable addition for GetHairMD patients.”
The partnership between GetHairMD™ and Acorn Biolabs is another step forward in the fight against hair loss. By offering hair follicle cell preservation, GetHairMD™ is providing its patients with the opportunity to position themselves to take advantage of future regenerative medicine options to address their hair loss.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from FDA-cleared non-invasive treatments such as in office clinical laser hair growth treatments, at home light-based therapies, nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, PRP and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Additionally, GetHairMD ™ offers a specialized pretreatment oral swab genetic test that allows practitioners to personalize hair loss treatments for patients and banking hair follicles for future regenerative treatments with hair and other applications. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion to treat hair loss, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to 15 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
About Acorn Biolabs:
Acorn Biolabs, founded in 2017, is a healthcare technology company with offices in Toronto and Los Angeles
focused on advancing personalized regenerative medicine with autologous cell-based strategies. Acorn
introduced the world’s first non-invasive, follicle-based cell preservation service in 2019, and continues to
pioneer regenerative medicine applications that leverage the power of our own cells to replenish hair, rejuvenate
skin, and heal our bodies.
Acorn is now available through clinic partners across Canada and recently opened in the US.
For more information about Acorn Biolabs, please visit our website at www.acorn.me.
Paul Herchman
GetHairMD
2149868400 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram