Scorpions Soccer Teams Up with Beyond Pulse to Enhance Player Development and Coaching Abilities

Scorpions Soccer is revolutionizing player and coach development with Beyond Pulse's Smart Belt technology.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scorpions Soccer, one of the top soccer clubs in the North East, and Beyond Pulse, a cutting-edge wearable technology serving players of all ages and levels, are teaming up to revolutionize the way Scorpions Soccer players train and play using Beyond Pulse's innovative Smart Belt technology.

Coaches and players will have access to key metrics such as distance covered, speed, active participation, and intensity of play, providing valuable insights to help them reach their full potential. Scorpions Soccer Club has a long-standing tradition of developing talented and hardworking players both on and off the field.

The club inspires a soccer culture that remains true to these values, and its partnership with Beyond Pulse is set to raise the level of each member and team. With Beyond Pulse's intuitive feedback loops, players and coaches alike will gain valuable insights to help them improve their skills and achieve personal and team goals.

"The player analytics that comes with Beyond Pulse is remarkable and we are extremely excited to incorporate it into Scorpions Soccer Club for the 2023/2024 season,” said Evan Burokas, the Scorpions Director. “This information will not only take our players' development to a new standard, but also impact our coaches’ ability to monitor fitness levels, manage workloads and prevent injuries throughout the year. In today's day and age, we understand that our teenagers need more guidance in managing their fitness, and Beyond Pulse provides that and much more."

"We believe that youth sports have the power to transform lives, and we are dedicated to empowering young players with the tools they need to reach their full potential,” said Matt Pell, CEO of Beyond Pulse. “We are honored to join forces with Scorpions Soccer in this important mission and can't wait to see the incredible things that our partnership will achieve.”

Scorpions Soccer and Beyond Pulse will kick off their partnership this summer, with players and coaches having the opportunity to utilize the technology and experience its valuable insights firsthand.

About Scorpions Soccer

Scorpions Soccer Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Massachusetts and operates in four surrounding Greater Boston regions. Since 1998, Scorpions SC has been committed to enhancing each player’s soccer experience at every level and age of play. Through innovative soccer programming, player development opportunities, and a focus on coaching education, Scorpions SC creates an environment for more than 1,000 members, 45 coaches, and over 1,400 + players amongst our communities.

As one of the first soccer clubs in Massachusetts, we are proud to offer a variety of programs that provides players both inside and outside of the club opportunities to develop. Welcoming our youngest and newest players amongst our Juniors Program, those players quickly adopt the necessary skills and training experience to progress into competitive teams within our East, Metro-west, South and Nationally recognized ECNL platform. Scorpions SC strives to improve the quality of life for our players, families, and community through the game of soccer by putting players first, and providing an experience that players and families are proud of.

About Beyond Pulse

Beyond Pulse is a global leader in wearable technology specifically tailored for athletes of all ages and abilities. Beyond Pulse uses technology to inspire a lifelong love of activity amongst its users, and to empower coaches to improve how they structure training sessions and mentor other coaches as well. Discover more at beyondpulse.com and follow us on Twitter.