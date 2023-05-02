Beyond Pulse and Veo Partner to Revolutionize Youth Sports Coaching and Analysis

Beyond Pulse & Veo are providing technology to create a better youth sports culture one coach and one team at a time.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Pulse (BP) is excited to announce an official partnership with Veo, the ultimate camera for team sports.

Together, Beyond Pulse and Veo are revolutionizing the way coaches and teams approach youth sports, by providing technology to succeed on and off the field. This partnership represents the drive to create a better youth sports culture, one coach and one team at a time.

Beyond Pulse technology tracks key metrics like active participation, distance covered, speed, and intensity of play - giving coaches insight into each player's development and level of engagement. Beyond Pulse provides coaches with detailed reports that help them better understand how each player is developing, so they can tailor training sessions and game strategies to enhance the player experience and maximize potential.

Veo's innovative AI technology enables soccer teams at all levels, from grassroots to amateur and youth teams, to record their games without the need for a camera operator. With the Veo camera, users can easily capture high-quality footage of the pitch and ball movement. By simply mounting the camera on a tripod, elevating it for an optimal view, and pressing record or live-stream, users can focus on their game while Veo does the rest. Once the game is finished, the footage can be easily uploaded to the Veo platform.

Teams and clubs affiliated with Beyond Pulse are entitled to claim a $200 discount on the purchase of a Veo camera through our strategic partnership. This offer is eligible with the purchase of a 1 or 2-year subscription at the team, club, or enterprise level. Please enter your information in the form linked here to receive your discount code that can be used in the Veo webshop or by booking a call with a sales representative.

Respectively, Veo customers receive 20% off a Beyond Pulse team belt purchase via this link. If you’re interested in learning more about the product, please enter your information in the form linked here.

“Video and data are an integral part of development in soccer,” said Jono Callaghan, US Market Lead for Veo. “Having the tools to connect visual learning with data to back that up is a powerful solution for coaches and players alike. Through this partnership, Veo’s best-in-class AI video backed with Beyond Pulse’s wearable data tracking will revolutionize the ways teams prepare and analyze the game.”

"Through our collaboration with Veo, we are embarking on a significant journey towards transforming the way coaches and teams approach youth sports,” said Matt Pell, CEO of Beyond Pulse. “By integrating Beyond Pulse's cutting-edge smart technology with Veo's groundbreaking AI video solutions, we are equipping coaches with the necessary tools to make well-informed decisions regarding player development and optimized training."

About Veo

Veo is the ultimate sports camera to record, stream and analyze your soccer game. Founded in 2015 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Veo has developed an Ai sports camera platform that enables sports teams of all levels to record and stream matches automatically in high definition, alongside an analytics platform that allows users to analyze their games and share the best highlights.

About Beyond Pulse

Beyond Pulse is a global leader in wearable technology specifically tailored for athletes of all ages and abilities. Beyond Pulse uses technology to inspire a lifelong love of activity amongst its users, and to empower coaches to improve how they structure training sessions and mentor other coaches as well. Discover more at beyondpulse.com.



Contact:

Beyond Pulse

media@beyondpulse.com