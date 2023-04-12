Ohio Premier (OP) Soccer Club Introduces Beyond Pulse Flowband to Training Environments

Ohio Premier celebrates 30 years of serving youth players in the Columbus area by introducing Beyond Pulse Flowbands to their training environments.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio Premier (OP) Soccer Club and Beyond Pulse, a leader in wearable technology for youth sports, are excited to announce their collaboration. OP and Beyond Pulse are joining forces to bring the Beyond Pulse Flowband to young players and coaches, offering a unique and revolutionary way to monitor player development and engagement. This comes the same year as OP’s 30th anniversary. For the past three decades, OP has been serving youth players in the Columbus area, providing top-notch coaching, training, and competition opportunities.

As part of its ongoing commitment to excellence, OP is introducing the Beyond Pulse Flowband to its training environment, offering a revolutionary way for players and coaches to monitor player development and engagement. This innovative technology is part of OP's efforts to continually improve the training experience for its players, and to help them reach their full potential on and off the field.

Seven years ago, Beyond Pulse Smart Belts were adopted by OP Soccer Club, making them the very first club to utilize the technology. Now years later, they are pioneers in the youth sports world, having implemented the latest from Beyond Pulse: the Flowband. This captain armband measures youth soccer activity, making it a revolutionary tool in sports technology. Learn more about the Flowband.

The Flowband will be worn by youth players during practice and competitions, allowing players, parents, and coaches to access valuable development data such as steps taken, intensity, and playing time. The Flowband’s intuitive dashboard and reporting system provides coaches with insight into each practice’s productivity and impact. This helps coaches plan their time more efficiently and engage players at every level to improve player retention and learning.

"The Ohio Premier Soccer Club is excited to partner with Beyond Pulse,” said Chris Baer, Executive Director and President of Ohio Premier (OP) Soccer Club. “In providing our players and coaches with such powerful performance data measurements, we know this will help enhance our player and coach engagement.”

“We are ecstatic to be partnering with OP,” said Matt Pell, CEO of Beyond Pulse. “At Ohio Premier Soccer Club, they strive to give their players the best possible training and development experience they can, and we are privileged to have the Flowband be a crucial part of that mission. We’re excited to see the results of Flowband and assist OP in ensuring their players stay motivated and engaged throughout their sports journey.”

About Ohio Premier

At Ohio Premier (OP) Soccer Club, we take training and development to the next level so your child can unlock their full potential and stay engaged. Learn more at opsoccer.com.



About Beyond Pulse

Beyond Pulse is a global leader in wearable technology specifically tailored for athletes of all ages and abilities. Beyond Pulse uses technology to inspire a lifelong love of activity amongst its users, and to empower coaches to improve how they structure training sessions and mentor other coaches as well. Discover more at beyondpulse.com.