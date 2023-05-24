SINGER, ACTOR, MODEL, AND ACTIVIST LAITH ASHLEY TO BE HONORED BY LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AT 2023 CIELO GALA
We are thrilled to honor Laith Ashley for his stigma-defying roles and activism, and for his dedication to creating equitable health spaces for trans and gender-nonconforming people.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latino Commission on AIDS announced today that it will be honoring singer, actor, and model Laith Ashley with its esteemed Ilka Award at the upcoming Cielo Gala. The Commission will host its annual benefit event on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, kicking off Pride month with the commitment towards Zero Homophobia and Zero Transphobia in communities by recognizing the fifth anniversary of the ZERO Campaign. The event has historically honored the late actress Ilka Tanya Payán by awarding the ILKA AWARD to an outspoken and supportive celebrity who dedicates their voice and time to the HIV and AIDS causes.
— Guillermo Chacon, President & CEO, Latino Commission on AIDS
“We are thrilled to honor Laith Ashley with this year’s Ilka Award for his stigma-defying roles and activism, and for his dedication to creating equitable health spaces for trans and gender-nonconforming people,” said Guillermo Chacon, president and CEO of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “As we lift up our Zero Campaign to counter homophobia and transphobia, which are barriers to quality health and equity for LGBTQ+ people, it is fitting to recognize Mr. Ashley for his genuine care and concern, and for lending his voice to the cause of health equity.”
Before launching his entertainment career in 2014, through a campaign for Barney’s in New York, Laith Ashley worked as a counselor for homeless youth in New York City and spearheaded trans sensitivity trainings in medical practices and homeless shelters. Since then, Ashley has been making strides for the queer and trans communities. Most recently, he made waves on the pop culture scene as the male lead in Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” music video. Ashley has been a steadfast health advocate through his involvement at FLUX, the trans division of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and Folx, a company dedicated to solving the health and wellness needs of LGBTQ+ individuals.
The Cielo Gala will be hosted by Alfredo Galván, the morning show host for 93.1 Amor. Through his morning show, “La Bodega en La Mañana,” Galván has been intentional about telling the stories of Latinos in New York.
Three-time Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra along with DJ Missy B will provide live entertainment during the event. To buy tickets or to donate to the Latino Commission on AIDS in support of its Zero Campaign, please visit www.cielolatino.org.
About the Latino Commission on AIDS
The Latino Commission on AIDS (Commission) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), addressing stigma in the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos in the South, the Latino Religious Leadership Program and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to addressing health disparities.
Roy Cosme
Arcos Communications
+1 212-807-1337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram