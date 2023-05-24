FW: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person Update

This subject has been located.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003891

TROOPER: David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME LAST SEEN: 05/20/2023 at 1700 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury

MISSING PERSON: Andrew Alba

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/23/2023 at approximately 2334 hours, Troopers were notified of a potential missing person identified as Andrew Alba(34). Alba was last seen on 5/20/23 at approximately 1700 hours in St Johnsbury, VT. Troopers interviewed friends and family and it was discovered that Alba had made suicidal comments and there was a concern for his safety. Alba was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants and red and black Jordan’s. A picture of Alba is attached, if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Alba or has seen or heard from him in the recent days they are encouraged to contact Trooper Wicks at 802-748-3111.