FW: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person Update
This subject has been located.
CASE#: 23A4003891
TROOPER: David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME LAST SEEN: 05/20/2023 at 1700 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury
MISSING PERSON: Andrew Alba
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/23/2023 at approximately 2334 hours, Troopers were notified of a potential missing person identified as Andrew Alba(34). Alba was last seen on 5/20/23 at approximately 1700 hours in St Johnsbury, VT. Troopers interviewed friends and family and it was discovered that Alba had made suicidal comments and there was a concern for his safety. Alba was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants and red and black Jordan’s. A picture of Alba is attached, if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Alba or has seen or heard from him in the recent days they are encouraged to contact Trooper Wicks at 802-748-3111.