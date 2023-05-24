iCERT Praises Committee Passage of NG911 Funding Bill
iCERT applauds bipartisan effort of House Energy & Commerce Committee to fund Next Generation 911 through committee adoption of HR 3565WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) applauds the bipartisan efforts of the House Energy & Commerce Committee to provide funding for Next Generation 911 (NG911), through committee adoption today of HR 3565. NG911 is critical to the safety and security of our citizens, communities, and country. iCERT looks forward to continuing to work with the Congress on advancing legislation that makes NG911 deployment a national priority so that all citizens have access to these critical life-saving technologies.
The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem.
