TAPCO Named Repeat Winner of Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

TAPCO was named a Top Workplace in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's ninth annual Top Workplaces program.

TAPCO recently celebrated its Top Workplace announcement.

TAPCO employees attended a workplace celebration and banner-raising ceremony for the Top Workplaces announcement.

The 2023 award was given based on employee feedback

BROWN DEER, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations, is excited to announce they've been named a 2023 Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Top Workplaces award is given out yearly by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, recognizing 140+ outstanding businesses in Southeast Wisconsin. The award is measured by criteria including workplace culture, leadership, career growth, compensation and benefits. The winners are determined based solely on anonymous employee answers to a 24-question survey.

“We are honored to be recognized again by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a Top Place to Work,” said TAPCO Managing Director Eric Stangel. “This award is a reflection of the culture our incredible team members have built. Each day we come to work united in the cause to make our communities, roadways and pedestrians safer.”

TAPCO is headquartered in Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

