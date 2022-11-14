TAPCO Partners with Vue Robotics to Offer Innovative Smart Weather Camera
The ARC1, a weather-monitoring system providing situational awareness to inform key operational decisions.
Vue Robotics monitors key infrastructure to gather statistics and predictive data on current site conditions.
Vue Robotics' groundbreaking smart weather camera combines environmental condition monitoring with a machine-learning cameraBROWN DEER, WI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor, and service provider of roadway safety innovations, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Vue Robotics, a veteran-owned robotics company providing persistent environmental monitoring of key infrastructure, roadways, installations and other mission-critical facilities.
Through this new partnership, TAPCO will now distribute Vue Robotics’ ARC1, a weather-monitoring system that provides added situational awareness to state, local and federal government transportation officials, facility managers, and service providers. The ARC1 provides site-level environmental data and visual condition analysis to inform key operational decisions before, during and after an impact weather event.
The ARC1 is solar-powered and uses redundant cellular providers to communicate across multiple cellular carriers — a completely autonomous system that leverages an array of proprietary environmental sensors paired with a machine learning wide-angle, low lux camera. The ARC1 provides persistent monitoring and visual verification of site conditions, empowering its users to make key operational decisions more quickly. Additionally, the ARC1 helps transportation officials better understand the impacts of weather emergencies and other environmental risks. Every few minutes, the ARC1 monitors site conditions and transmits its observations and imagery to Vue Robotics’ cloud-based platform: OmniVue, which enables users to monitor conditions from anywhere.
“We are excited to partner with TAPCO to bring Vue Robotics’ site monitoring solutions to them and their customers. TAPCO has proven expertise and experience as an innovator in the parking and traffic safety industries, which are ideally suited and have a growing need for innovative ways to mitigate the risks and impacts of extreme weather events,” said Patrick Baglien, CEO of Vue Robotics. “Companies like TAPCO are leading by example in their industry by sourcing new, cutting-edge technologies for their customers, and we at Vue Robotics very much look forward to working with TAPCO for many years,” said Christopher Lareau, COO of Vue Robotics.
By monitoring site conditions to provide accurate data and anticipate environmental risks, the ARC1 reduces the need for routine, in-person site inspections and helps transportation officials operate more efficiently and save on labor costs, resources and more importantly, time.
