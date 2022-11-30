Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,360 in the last 365 days.

TAPCO to Offer Rail Predictive Mobility through LinqThingz Partnership

LinqThingz allows users to receive notifications warning them of blocked crossings.

LinqThingz utilizes a variety of sensors to predict when trains will reach the crossing.

LinqThingz is a predictive mobility company improving the future of connected vehicles.

LinqThingz provides communities with real-time awareness of crossing blockages

BROWN DEER, WI, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations is proud to announce they've recently partnered with LinqThingz, a predictive mobility company.

Through this new partnership, TAPCO will now offer LinqThingz’s proprietary cloud and AI-enhanced rail predictive mobility (RPM) solution, designed to eliminate railroad crossing delays and optimize cross-town travel times. The patent pending platform delivers information on blocked railroad crossings, informing users to re-route ahead of time.

LinqThingz utilizes a suite of AI-connected sensors to predict the size, speed and direction of oncoming trains. By determining when the train and vehicles on the road will reach the crossing, the system can provide real-time notice to all users via cloud applications, mobile app and audio messaging. This new technology allows users to avoid blocked crossings, congestion and safety issues before they occur.

The mobility system is an AI and IoT enhanced platform that assists first responders, public works and citizens with re-routing before they reach the blocked intersection. By providing advance alerts, LinqThingz eliminates idling, improves travel times and allows for optimal emergency response.

Charlie Collins
Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO)
+1 414-640-2394
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

TAPCO to Offer Rail Predictive Mobility through LinqThingz Partnership

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.