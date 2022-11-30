TAPCO to Offer Rail Predictive Mobility through LinqThingz Partnership
LinqThingz provides communities with real-time awareness of crossing blockagesBROWN DEER, WI, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations is proud to announce they've recently partnered with LinqThingz, a predictive mobility company.
Through this new partnership, TAPCO will now offer LinqThingz’s proprietary cloud and AI-enhanced rail predictive mobility (RPM) solution, designed to eliminate railroad crossing delays and optimize cross-town travel times. The patent pending platform delivers information on blocked railroad crossings, informing users to re-route ahead of time.
LinqThingz utilizes a suite of AI-connected sensors to predict the size, speed and direction of oncoming trains. By determining when the train and vehicles on the road will reach the crossing, the system can provide real-time notice to all users via cloud applications, mobile app and audio messaging. This new technology allows users to avoid blocked crossings, congestion and safety issues before they occur.
The mobility system is an AI and IoT enhanced platform that assists first responders, public works and citizens with re-routing before they reach the blocked intersection. By providing advance alerts, LinqThingz eliminates idling, improves travel times and allows for optimal emergency response.
