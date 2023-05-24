Wednesday, May 24

‘Not tools of self-defense’: Ferguson makes case for Washington’s new semiautomatic rifle ban

Courthouse sparring is ramping up in a case that could eventually decide whether Washington’s newly adopted ban on the sale of semiautomatic rifles is constitutional. Gun rights advocates filed the lawsuit in federal district court in Tacoma on April 25, the same day Gov. Jay Inslee signed the legislation. On Monday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson registered his opposition to the challengers’ request for a preliminary injunction to block the law’s enforcement while the litigation unfolds. “Just like bazookas, machine guns, and grenade launchers, assault weapons are not covered by the Second Amendment because they are not tools of self-defense; rather, they are designed to injure and kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible,” his brief says. “Moreover,” it adds, “Washington’s regulation of assault weapons fits comfortably within the long historical tradition of regulating dangerous and unusual weapons.”

Editorial: New WA laws expand voting access and convenience

The state Legislature created new laws to help ensure the integrity of elections and increase access to the ballot. All were enacted at the request of Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. One measure allows for online voter registration with the last four digits of a Social Security number instead of a driver’s license or state ID number. Another makes voter registration automatic for people who have proved their citizenship while applying for an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced state ID card. Still another bill prohibits political campaigns from using false images, videos or audio without a disclosure that the material has been manipulated. All of these changes are reasonable and welcome, and come at a time when trust in our voting system has been challenged. These new measures help safeguard voting just in time for this year’s elections and beyond. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ted S. Warren)

Editorial: State’s mental health care office holds promise

In Washington, an Office of Behavioral Health Advocacy was launched in October as a result of House Bill 1086, which the Legislature unanimously passed in 2021. Sponsor Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, said at the time that the idea was to “identify systemic issues that are going on in our behavioral health system.” The new office is part of a continuing strategy to rethink mental health services in Washington. The 2023-25 budget passed last month by the Legislature includes $957 million in behavioral health investments, including efforts to improve crisis response, prevent crises from occurring and increase the mental health workforce. It also increases funding for the 988 crisis line that was launched last year. Continue reading at Columbian.

