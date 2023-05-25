Houston Texas Christian Filmmaker Leah Pride Delivers the Hard Truth in Her Newest Release “Message and The Messenger”

Message and The Messenger Movie

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian filmmaker Leah Pride delves into deep waters with her exploration of the hot topic of tithing and sowing in the church community. Her poignant approach, coupled with dashes of humor, makes her newest release, “Message and The Messenger,” an entertaining and compelling portrayal of life in the religious environment. This movie features the superb acting chemistry of Benny Andrews, Dominique Perry and Caleb Bean.

As the audience gets a glimpse into the lives of each character, there is a sense of “keeping it real” in every scene. This film goes behind the curtain and exposes realities that pew warmers know but do not want to admit. Mrs. Pride causes the viewer to look in the mirror of reality and see the undeniable truth.

According to the multi-talented, gifted writer and director Leah, the synopsis of “Message and The Messenger” is: “Jessica Clark starts a business with no plan, no money, and no integrity; convinced that God will bless her business solely because she is a faithful tither. Jessica, like many members of her church, is being taken advantage of by her pastor until God sends a message through an unlikely messenger.”

“Message and The Messenger” shines a light on the teachings of the “Prosperity Gospel,” which is prevalent in so many local assemblies. Her fearless unveiling highlights its pitfalls and its hypocrisy. The storyline weaves a tapestry of players that are very recognizable to many, from the struggling female entrepreneur to the polished preacher. Mrs. Pride brings her own embolden style to the screen, which is her trademark. This movie will inspire movie fans to put this film on their “watch again” list as they wait for more gems from Leah.

About: Leah Pride is a natural-born storyteller and an ever-budding talent in the entertainment industry. As a testament to her love for God, she has dedicated her gift to create faith-based films, tv shows, plays and documentaries. With an impressive body of work and a unique filmmaking style that pushes boundaries and challenges audiences, Leah Pride is cementing her place in cinematic history as a trailblazing Christian filmmaker. Her sole mission is to inspire and share the gospel through her love of the arts.

For more information, please contact Leah Pride at Email: leahlpride@gmail.com or Phone: 832-982-9911 or visit Website: www.leahpride.com. Now streaming on: Tubi, PureFlix and Amazon prime video.