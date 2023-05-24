Life Elements Rebrands Sustainable Shower Shampoo Bar as “Hair & Body Travel Bar” to Highlight Product Versatility
Life Elements Hair & Body Travel Bar is the perfect addition to any essential travel kit and a key component of the Life Elements Shower Collection”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, US, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness Brand Life Elements rebrands its best-selling shower Shampoo Bar to “Hair & Body Travel Bar” highlighting its utility as a sustainable hair, body, and skin cleanser.
Martha Van Inwegen, President & Founder of the award-winning brand states, "Life Elements Hair & Body Travel Bar is the perfect addition to any essential travel kit and a key component of the Life Elements Shower Collection." Acting as a three-in-one cleanser, this savvy space saver not only makes packing a breeze, but it is a sustainable shower companion that cleans naturally and rinses easily. Hair & Body Travel Bars melt in water and are packaged in biotrē™ bags, which are made with a compostable outer layer consisting of cellulose from wood pulp. The inner layer is made of 100% plant-based, renewable resources, making them curbside-compostable to mitigate waste in landfills.
Life Elements Hair & Body Travel Bars are hand-crafted with clean, nature-based ingredients, including Kokum Butter, Honey, Lavender, Grapefruit & Orange to create a luxurious and naturally fragrant product. When mixed with water, the Hair & body Travel Bar creates a sudsy rich lather that removes build-up, balances, and reveals soft and shiny hair, body, and skin.
Life Elements Hair & Body Travel Bars are sold individually for the retail price of $12.50 or at $30 for a 3 pack and may be purchased at www.lifeelements.com. For further information or to receive verified media samples, contact our team at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations.www.lifeelements.com
