America's Boating Channel Will Add Fishing Shows

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will debut a new television program series on fishing in July and continue its National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) promotional campaign through Memorial Day Weekend.

In making the announcement, America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, noted, “We’re thrilled to add ‘Jenn Nolan Fishing’ featuring tournament award winning angler Jenn Nolan to our program line-up. Fishing from boats represents the fastest growing segment of water sports activity. This exciting new series will debut on our smart TV services in July.”

“Based on enormous viewer response, we’re continuing our NSBW promotional campaign through Memorial Day Weekend with content partners who demonstrate our range of coverage from the most expensive luxury yachts to the most economical paddle-craft – plus our commitment to rental boat safety – helping us be the next best thing to being on the water,” she added.

As previously announced, on Friday May 26, America’s Boating Channel’s own videos will be highlighted as the lead category of its video on-demand app on Roku and Smart TV. On Saturday, Yacht Life TV (YLTV) will be highlighted in the lead position, followed by American Whitewater (AW) on Sunday, and Water Solutions Group (WSG) on Memorial Day.

“Jenn Nolan Fishing,” with carriage on cable television and broadcast syndication, will be added to both the app and America’s Boating Channel’s continuously playing smart TV channel in July.

Jenn Nolan commented, “Jenn Nolan Fishing is a generational series featuring women professionals with a strong emphasis on conservation and safety. We’re excited to add fishing to the America’s Boating Channel smart TV line-up and proud to be ambassadors for safe practices when fishing from boats.”

During NSBW, America’s Boating Channel highlighted National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), Water Sports Foundation (WSF), American Canoe Association (ACA), Corps Foundation (CF), National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), and Sea Tow Foundation (STF) in daily promotions.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series.

About Jenn Nolan Fishing

Jenn Nolan Fishing is produced for Pure South Fishing, LLC by Cinevideotech in partnership with Meet the P Collective and Miami's premiere student intern program, The Hollywood Film Club. Under sponsorship through Champions Outdoors and its affiliate partners, the series features professionally produced, high-definition, videos from various fisheries and waterways encountered on each adventure, with highlighted content and emphasis on conservation of both the land and fisheries. Each fishing adventure features safe boating practices while on the water, along with light-hearted, generational fishing and outdoor themed entertainment.

