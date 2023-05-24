Americord Announces Limited Time Price Match Guarantee: Uncompromised Quality, Unbeatable Prices
Americord, the #1 parent-rated cord blood bank, is excited to announce a limited-time Price Match Guarantee.
We understand that investing in newborn stem cell banking is a significant decision, and we want to ensure every family can afford the best”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord Registry, the #1 parent-rated cord blood bank, is excited to announce a limited-time Price Match Guarantee. This initiative underscores Americord’s continued commitment to delivering uncompromised quality at unbeatable prices.
— Martin Smithmyer, Co-CEO and founder of Americord
"Our Price Match Guarantee is just one more way we are expressing our dedication to affordability without sacrificing quality," said Martin Smithmyer, Founder of Americord. "We understand that investing in newborn stem cell banking is a significant decision, and we want to ensure every family can afford the best."
Under this Price Match Guarantee, Americord will match prices from Cord Blood Registry, CryoCell, and ViaCord for any pre-paid storage plan offers. Customers must present a written price quoted between May 22nd and June 30th to be eligible for the price match.
Eligible newborn stem cell services include cord blood, cord tissue, and placental tissue. Americord is constantly advancing, offering numerous ways for families to live longer, healthier lives.
Americord prides itself on being the top choice for expectant parents when it comes to newborn stem cell banking, with their commitment to providing unmatched customer service and the highest quality care. This price match initiative reaffirms Americord’s pledge to help more families secure their future health.
"Americord has always put families first, and our Price Match Guarantee is our promise to continue doing so," said Smithmyer.
By price matching and banking with Americord, families can not only take advantage of the best prices in the industry, but also Americord’s newest addition to their suite of health-focused services - myNewborn Health Screening. This DNA sequencing kit provides families with hundreds of important medical insights, empowering them to make informed decisions about their child's health. One of the most significant benefits of myNewborn Health Screening is that 20% of the diseases with FDA-Approved cord blood treatments are identified with this testing.
For more information on Americord’s Price Match Guarantee and how it can help your family afford the highest quality cord blood banking services, visit Americord’s website and speak to a Stem Cell Consultant.
--------
About Americord Registry
Americord Registry is a leader in the advancement of umbilical cord blood, cord tissue, placental tissue, and exosome banking. As the number one parent-rated cord blood bank, Americord is committed to providing an affordable, quality service that empowers families to invest in their future. Americord maintains the highest quality standards in the industry, while continually investing in the latest technologies.
Disclaimer: Americord Registry's Price Match Guarantee is only applicable to comparable services provided by Cord Blood Registry, CryoCell, and ViaCord. This offer is valid for written price quotes dated between May 22nd and June 30th. Please contact Americord for full terms and conditions.
Casey Stoneman Roberson
Americord Registry®
email us here