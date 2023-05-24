Snider Fleet Solutions relocating headquarters to Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Snider Fleet Solutions, a leading innovator in providing total fleet maintenance solutions to the transportation and construction industries, announced plans to relocate its North Carolina based headquarter offices to Lancaster County. The company’s $6.9 million investment will create 167 new jobs.

Snider Fleet Solutions is one of the largest service providers in the transportation and construction industries, with 80 locations nationwide, servicing over 75% of the United States. The company distributes new and retread commercial and industrial tires, while offering mechanical services and technology solutions.

Relocating its headquarters from Greensboro and Newton, North Carolina, Snider Fleet Solutions plans to move into an existing facility at 1081 Red Ventures Drive in Lancaster County. This transition allows the company to consolidate management operations, better facilitating collaboration across its service groups.

Operations are expected to be online by June 1, 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Snider Fleet Solutions team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“This relocation is an exciting next step in cementing our future as the premier provider in our industry. We are eager to engage with talented associates in the area as we expand our support services. This is a great growth opportunity for Snider, our customers, employees and suppliers. As a native South Carolinian, I look forward to the company being an active member in our community, Lancaster County and the state. This move gives us the space and location to best manage our expanding offerings to customers across our service area. Our corporate staff has been working in multiple offices throughout the Carolinas. We will now be able to bring our team together and have all that talent collaborating in this new office.” -Snider Fleet Solutions Chief Executive Officer Marty Herndon

“As the number one exporter of tires in the country, South Carolina has built a strong reputation as the top place for tire manufacturers to locate, as evidenced by today’s announcement. Snider Fleet Solutions will only help grow this reputation, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership in the future.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Snider Fleet Solutions’ decision to relocate its headquarters to Lancaster County reinforces South Carolina’s position as an ideal location for companies looking to harness logistical opportunities and service customers efficiently. We are pleased to welcome Snider Fleet Solutions to our state and look forward to supporting the company as it lays the groundwork for a prosperous future.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled to have Snider Fleet Solutions call Lancaster County home! Their upcoming relocation and the 167 jobs they will create is a testament to the vibrant and growing economy in Lancaster County and South Carolina. We look forward to helping them get settled in their new Indian Land corporate office as they join the expanding list of corporate headquarters in Lancaster County.” -Lancaster County Council Chair Steve Harper

FIVE FAST FACTS