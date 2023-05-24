Ignite Digital Services establishing Charleston County headquarters

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ignite Digital Services, a leading digital technology solutions company, today announced plans to establish headquarters in Charleston County. The company’s $966,426 investment will create 135 new jobs.

Ignite Digital Services is an operational consulting company, providing program integration and data management services to commercial and national security customers. As a certified global UiPath Premier Public Sector Partner, Ignite Digital Services uses modern technology and effective business solutions to ignite digital transformations across the industry. UiPath helps to fast-track portfolio innovation and enhance product capabilities for clients looking to harness automation and robotic process automation (RPA).

Located at 1505 King Street in Charleston, Ignite Digital Services is leasing a facility for its new Charleston headquarters. With current operations in San Diego, C.A., Norfolk, V.A., Washington, D.C., and New Orleans, L.A., the company plans to expand across all locations and expects the most significant growth in the Charleston location.

Hiring is underway; visit the company’s careers page for employment opportunities.

Operations are expected to be complete by 2024.

“The state of South Carolina and the Charleston metropolitan area provide the ideal environment for Ignite Digital Services to expand its operations and client portfolio. The region offers a high quality of life for its residents and attracts a wide pool of technology talent, both of which support the city and our organization’s rapid growth. We appreciate the work done by the Governor and Secretary of Commerce to drive the innovation economy in this area and are excited for this new opportunity to expand Charleston’s technology community.” -Ignite Digital Services Chief Executive Officer Marc Murphy

“South Carolina is proud to congratulate Ignite Digital Services on today’s announcement. Their new operations prove once again that our state is committed to fostering an innovative business environment and is a leading destination for the technology community to invest and grow.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Charleston proves to be the right fit for Ignite Digital Services, offering a community rich in resources to support its headquarters. This decision is evidence that the company is strengthening its presence in the Southeast and capitalizing on logistics to access an expanding customer base. We are proud to support this project and look forward to the company’s future endeavors.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"We are thrilled to celebrate Ignite Digital Services' establishment in Charleston County. Their investment and creation of 135 new jobs will undoubtedly propel our local economy forward. Charleston County welcomes and supports the growth of Ignite Digital Services, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our community and beyond."-Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

