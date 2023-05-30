Coca-Cola and Six Flags Launch First Amusement Park Micro Market featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coca-Cola Company and Six Flags have teamed up to bring the first ever frictionless micro market experience to theme park visitors. Starting June 1, guests at Six Flags Great Adventure will be able to purchase park essentials using Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, without waiting in line at the register.
A seamless experience, the concept store, Quick Six, will offer the first and only automated checkout-free shopping experience within a theme park. The store uses frictionless commerce technology to deliver a satisfying shopping experience for park guests, allowing them to save time and leave the store without having to wait in line to pay. Visitors can peruse the store, place items in their virtual cart and then simply leave when they’re done, with their selections automatically charged to the payment method used to enter the store.
Six Flags Vice President Stephanie Borges explained, “We are thrilled to be able to offer this convenience to our park guests. Checkout-free stores powered by Just Walk Out technology provide fast, seamless and contactless transactions, which we think will resonate really well in this setting.”
The 400 square-foot store will showcase a curated selection of Coca-Cola products, as well as snacks, sunscreen, ponchos and other must-haves for an enjoyable day at Six Flags Great Adventure, and later this year at Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.
“Quick Six is an innovative collaboration between Amazon, Coca-Cola and Six Flags that pairs refreshing Coca-Cola beverages with summer fun,” said Rachel Chahal, Director of Amusement and Eatertainment Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company.
Designed for convenience, this unique store integrates Amazon’s checkout-free technology to create an elevated guest experience that surprises and delights park guests, saves time, and generates revenue.
"We are excited to collaborate with Six Flags and Coca-Cola to deliver a better experience for guests and enable them to spend more time enjoying all these iconic parks have to offer,” said Jon Jenkins, Vice President of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.
Six Flags will host a Media Day on June 1. If interested, please reach out to QuickSix@entmarketing.com for more information.
About The Coca-Cola Company:
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, Smartwater, Vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Six Flags Great Adventure:
Six Flags Great Adventure is the largest theme park in the world, with over 100 rides, shows and attractions including 14 world-record-setting roller coasters. For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatadventure.
About The Central Group:
Central was founded over 40 years ago on the values of entrepreneurship, client value and a commitment to our people. Today, we continue this legacy with an extensive team of dedicated and hard-working individuals focused on innovative retail solutions that drive client performance. For more information, visit centralgrp.com
ent! marketing
