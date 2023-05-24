U.S. District Court hosts civics event

More than 30 students from Sheyenne High School’s AP Government class participated in a civics education event hosted by the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota on May 16 at the federal district
court in Fargo.
Students learned about civil discourse and participated in a courtroom simulation jury trial, assuming the roles of attorneys and jurors.
U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph R. Erickson and U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal presided over the courtroom simulations, and local attorneys acted as coaches.
