New Book "Captured by Love" Reveals Inspiring Romance and Love Stories of Vietnam War POWs
EINPresswire.com/ -- In conjunction with the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the End of the Vietnam War and the return of the POWs, the new book “Captured by Love” presents the amazing romance stories from 20 Top Gun POWs (www.powromance.com).
In a glowing review from Kirkus Review, "Captured by Love" is hailed as an "impressive example of resilience and an important record of sacrifice, survival, and the redemptive power of love."
Renowned actor Gary Sinise, who contributed one of the forewords, shared his perspective, saying, "The astonishing levels of pain and sacrifice endured by our POWs are beyond comprehension, but the love and romance they experienced are even more extraordinary!"
Retired Air Force pilot Col. Lee Ellis and renowned love expert Greg Godek have collaborated to present the resilient and enduring love that emerged from the harrowing experiences of Vietnam War POWs, who endured years of mistreatment within the infamous "Hanoi Hilton" prison system. Through captivating narratives, the book offers readers an extraordinary glimpse into the power of love in even the most challenging and heartbreaking circumstances.
"Captured by Love: Inspiring True Romance Stories from Vietnam POWs" is set to be released on May 30, 2023, and is available in paperback. Interested readers can order the book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Captured-Love-Inspiring-Romance-Stories/dp/1733632239/.
Lee expressed their intentions, stating, "We wrote this book to demonstrate the indomitable nature of love and to pay tribute to the men and women who selflessly sacrifice for our nation."
Within the pages of "Captured by Love," readers will encounter interviews with twenty married couples, where the husbands were former prisoners of war. The authors also include insights from the children of these couples. Each narrative concludes with a "Love Lessons" list, outlining the qualities such as trust, humor, and optimism exhibited by the couples and how these attributes played a vital role in cultivating enduring relationships.
These remarkable stories provide a poignant reminder of an essential element that our society craves today—love. Through extraordinary accounts, readers will witness how love and romance triumphed before and after the war. For example, Carole, the wife of a missing-in-action soldier, fearlessly presented her husband's POW-MIA bracelet to John Wayne, who wore it for years to raise awareness. Similarly, Suzy, a Pan Am stewardess, wore a bracelet for POW Bill Bailey, a stranger at the time. She faithfully prayed for him every day and miraculously met and married him upon his return.
"Captured by Love" also sheds light on the courage displayed by the wives as they mobilized for the POWs, challenging the prevailing "keep quiet" policies. Additionally, the book delves into the experiences and coping mechanisms of the POWs themselves. Historical insights, such as those about the "Hanoi Hilton" and POW-MIA bracelets, are skillfully woven throughout the narrative.
"Captured by Love" transcends the boundaries of being merely a book about the Vietnam War or POWs. It serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit, the transformative power of love, and the unwavering resilience of the human heart. Through these compelling accounts, readers bear witness to the profound lessons in resilience, camaraderie, and faith that emerged from this unique experience, as noted by Col. Lee Ellis.
Readers of "Captured by Love" will be inspired by the incredible stories of these POWs and their spouses, offering renewed hope in the unyielding power of love.
