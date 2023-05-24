Author Grandma Nor gives another creative story for kids to enjoy with “Katie and The Troll Queen”
Bedtime will never be this fun and exciting without Grandma Nor’s new bookYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids these days are most of the time glued to their smartphones or tablets. Some do not even enjoy the pleasure of going outside because they are attached to their gadgets. Reading books with kids is an interesting hobby to engage in, especially for parents with little ones. This activity can help young ones develop their minds even more and hasten their listening and communication skills.
One good book to read for kids is Grandma Nor’s Katie and The Troll Queen. An adventure book with a valuable lesson to teach kids too. This book is about Katie and her sudden encounter with a troll who happens to be a queen. Find out more about their faceoff in Grandma Nor’s exciting new book!
Grandma Nor is a native of Norway who happened to immigrate to the United States. Growing up with her grandparents’ enchanting stories inspired her to do a variety of children's books. As Grandma Nor retired from hospitality service, she took a correspondence course in creative writing to pursue her long-time hobby of writing short stories. Eventually, she published a number of children’s books that her readers enjoyed and adored.
Certainly, a book to read for your little ones. Grab a copy of Katie and The Troll Queen from Amazon and all other online book platforms. Visit https://randimckinnon.com/ to get to know more about the author. Order the book from this link.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
