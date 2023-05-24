Renegade Lemonade, a 100% lemon wine joins the Savannah Distributing team in Georgia
Renegade Lemonade, started during Covid in a Georgia basement announces exclusive partnership for distribution in Georgia on their one-year Anniversary
We are thrilled to add Renegade Lemonade to our portfolio. The first moment we tasted the wine we were excited about its potential. Renegade Lemonade will be enjoyed by all levels of wine consumers!”DALLAS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renegade Lemonade, an innovative 100% lemon wine, started during Covid in a Georgia basement is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership for distribution in the state of Georgia with Savannah Distributing Company on the one-year Anniversary of their first retail delivery.
Renegade Lemonade LLC., a Georgia owned and operated corporation, is delighted to announce an exclusive partnership with Savannah Distributing for distribution in Georgia of Renegade Lemonade, an award-winning lemon wine made from 100% lemons. Renegade Lemonade, started during Covid in Alex and Brady Reiter’s Dallas, GA basement is now available in hundreds of locations throughout Georgia and Alabama. One year ago, Renegade Lemonade made its first delivery to retail customers. Today, Renegade Lemonade joins the top selling US vodka and other world-class brands in being exclusively represented by Savannah Distributing in Georgia.
“We are thrilled to join the Savannah Distributing team. We took our time and are certain we chose the right distribution partner for our home state as we expand throughout the United States. Savannah is a great partner to global brands and will help Renegade Lemonade grow exponentially. The Savannah team is second to none and is the partner we have been looking for.” says Brady Reiter, Founder.
Rick C. Caudle, Director of Fine Wine at Savannah Distributing says "We are thrilled to add Renegade Lemonade to our portfolio of outstanding wines. From the first moment we tasted the wine we were excited about its market potential. Renegade Lemonade will be enjoyed by all levels of wine consumers!"
About Renegade Lemonade
Headquartered in Dallas, GA, Renegade Lemonade is the next great product in the beverage industry, and a true Covid creation. In 2020, Alex and Brady Reiter, two people with a passion for wine and a lot of time on their hands, set out to do the unimaginable: turn lemons into wine! Renegade Lemonade is the incredible result. Made 100% from lemons, Renegade Lemonade is a handcrafted lemon wine that is as refreshing as it is bold. With its exquisite balance of tart and sweet, Renegade Lemonade pairs perfectly with cheeses, seafood, poultry and desserts as well as back porches, beaches, lake days, the pool, girl’s night and weddings. Alex and Brady Reiter have lived in Georgia for more than two decades, residing in Dallas, GA with their four daughters, two cats and two dogs. Their favorite, a five-year-old mini-goldendoodle, is named Renegade!
