IBA Group’s TapXphone Payment Solution Hits 100K User Milestone
IBA Group’s contactless payment solution that transforms mobile phones into full-fledged banking terminals has reached a milestone of 100,000 business users.
TapXphone, IBA Group's innovative contactless payment solution that transforms Android mobile phones into full-fledged banking terminals, has reached a milestone of over 100,000 users.
— Vadim Smotryaev, Division Director at IBA Group
Introduced in 2019, tapXphone has been continuously evolving. To date, it is available even in previously challenging or inaccessible locations. With the tapXphone app, businesses can accept payments for goods and services without the need to invest in POS terminals. End users can enjoy a safe and smooth payment experience with their bankcards, smartphones, or other NFC devices like rings, bracelets, and keychains.
Currently, customers from various corners of the world, including individual entrepreneurs, artisans, and traders, as well as small and large-scale businesses across Europe and Asia actively embrace tapXphone. The application processes millions of transactions originating from countries such as Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Greece, and Kosovo.
While working on tapXphone, IBA Group prioritized security and met the stringent requirements of international payment systems. The company certified the solution to the PCI CPoC security standard and preparations are in full swing for certification to the latest PCI MPoC security standard.
Vadim Smotryaev, Division Director at IBA Group, said, “I am delighted that over 100,000 entrepreneurs are now accepting payments through our mobile app. They can be confident that they are using a reliable, convenient, and secure service that helps grow their businesses and makes the payment process easy and enjoyable.”
IBA Group remains committed to the ongoing development of tapXphone, aiming to enhance the payment experience for its expanding worldwide customer base. In addition, plans are underway to launch the application in more countries.
Unlock the potential of tapXphone for your business by visiting https://tapxphone.com.
About IBA Group
IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, and SAP solutions, as well as cloud, IoT, and RPA / ML / AI technologies. The IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
