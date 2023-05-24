Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Target, Walmart Report Positive Sales
Walmart and Target are adjusting to the impact of inflation, which appears to be decreasing. They are becoming more efficient.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While Walmart reported an almost 8 percent increase in Q1 from the previous year, Target only saw 0.5 percent growth.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“These retailers are adapting to the ever-change retail industry,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Walmart and Target are adjusting to the impact of inflation, which appears to be decreasing. They are becoming more efficient.”
Walmart is doing better than Target because its sales depend on groceries, and Target relies on “discretionary” spending.
“Consumers can’t cut back too much on food,” Gould said. “Health, wellness, and sports nutrition products also have become a top priority for many consumers because of the pandemic.”
Gould lists several stats to show how essential health has become to American consumers:
• Seventy-five percent of Americans take dietary supplements.
• Approximately 50 percent of American consumers in 2022 consider wellness a top priority, up 8 percent since 2020.
“People consider several aspects of health today,” Gould said. “Consumers prioritize six dimensions of wellness, which include better health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep, and mindfulness.
“The research confirms that Americans place a high priority on their health,” he added.
Gould and his NPI team work with health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that want to launch products in the United States.
“More than a decade ago, I created the “Evolution of Distribution” system, which helps wellness companies, especially if they are from overseas, roll out their products in America,” he added. “NPI acts as the perfect partner to introduce new products here.”
Under the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, NPI offers its clients all the services they will need to reach consumers and retailers, including sales, marketing, and operational expertise.
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
