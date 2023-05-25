Trend Alert: Boosting Functional Sports Beverages with Minerals Accelerating Sales
Active lifestylers seek performance minerals magnesium, potassium, and zinc for better health.
Customizing our ingredients solutions that meet the needs of our customers and their customers has been one of the keys to our success”HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several trends impacting functional beverages identified by Ohad Cohen, chief executive officer of Gadot Biochemical Industries, a global leader in the supply of quality minerals for foods, supplements, and pharma.
— Ohad Cohen
“Recent research and market data illustrate a confluence of consumer desires for functional beverages and the science demonstrating health values provided by minerals,” Cohen commented. “The global functional drinks market size was estimated to be worth $204.8 billion in 2022, expected to achieve a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to Grand View Research.”
One trend impacting the growth is the switch from traditional sports nutrition beverages to everyday energy for active lifestyle consumers, who also want those energy beverages to provide useful ingredients for well-being, notably vitamins, as well as the minerals offered by Gadot. Additionally, consumers are expecting these beverages to also ensure hydration and better recovery, as working out and being active is enmeshed in their daily lives. Millennials, women, and families in general have also traded sodas for energy and sports drinks. Plus, women of all ages especially need essential minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and zinc.
“Customizing our ingredients solutions that meet the needs of our customers and their customers has been one of the keys to our success,” expressed Cohen. “We have the technical know-how to provide innovative solutions and help enhance sports beverages with key minerals.”
Hydration is looked at by consumers as a critical component of sustaining good health — helping the kidneys and liver to flush and detox, helping the skin to remain moist and supple, and to help promote healthy digestion. “For today’s active consumers, hydrating beverages are not just water, but those that provide electrolytes, chiefly calcium, sodium, potassium, and magnesium,” noted Cohen. Electrolytes are essential for basic life functioning. They play a role in conducting nervous impulses, contracting muscles, keeping us hydrated by maintaining the balance between fluids inside and outside our cells, as well as regulating our body’s pH levels.
Recovery, once a goal only athletes sought, is now a common desire for active consumers who don’t want to give up a workout, match, or game because of sore muscles. Functional beverages that include magnesium, potassium, and zinc will help them enjoy daily fitness.
Gadot is approaching its 60th anniversary, delivering highly bioavailable ingredients, including tailor-made solutions, soluble minerals, and ingredient base blends. Gadot´s portfolio includes an array of ingredients including magnesium, calcium, zinc, potassium, and sodium in different forms, such as citrates, gluconates, and bisglycinates, and continues to expand its offerings based on market demand.
