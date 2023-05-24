Guam: Typhoon Mawar

Typhoon Mawar is currently tracking towards Guam and is forecast to make landfall as a category 4 Typhoon from Wednesday 24th May (local time). Typhoon Mawar may bring heavy rain and strong winds of up 251km/hr.

New Zealanders in Guam are advised to stay away from the affected areas as advised by local authorities, and to follow their advice including evacuation orders. Seek suitable shelter. Travellers staying in travel accommodation should follow the guidance of their accommodation management and/or tour operators. It is generally considered sensible practice not to venture outdoors and remain well away from the sea during a typhoon. It is also important to keep family and friends in New Zealand updated on your welfare.

Updated information about the typhoon can be found on the following websites: Tiyan, GU (weather.gov) and www.tropicalstormrisk.com.

Local transport links may be impacted. Contact your airline, travel agent, or travel provider directly to find out if your travel has been disrupted.

New Zealanders in the affected destinations are advised to update their registration information or take this opportunity to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

New Zealanders in Guam requiring emergency assistance should contact the local emergency services by dialling 911.

New Zealanders in Guam requiring consular assistance can contact the New Zealand Consulate-General in Honolulu (accredited to Guam) on +1 808 675 5555 or email: HLUEnquiries@mfat.govt.nz, or for emergencies after-hours on +64 99 20 20 20.

Posted:24 May 2023, 14:19